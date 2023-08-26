World Cup 2023 tickets app and website crashes for 40 minutes on opening day of sale: Reports

The sale of tickets for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 finally began on Friday, August 25. However, according to reports, cricket fans had a tough time booking tickets for the mega event as the official website and app crashed due to the huge demand and was not working for around 35-40 minutes.

The 2023 ODI World Cup is all set to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. However, things have not been all that smooth in the build-up to the tournament. First, the announcement of the schedule was delayed due to issues with venues. Subsequently, a revised schedule was announced with nine matches being rescheduled.

The opening day of ticket sales on Friday was for non-India matches, including the warm-up games. The booking opened at 8:00 PM local time. However, according to a report in PTI, frustrated fans complained about the application crashing due to the mad rush for tickets.

'Bookmyshow' has been named as the official ticketing partner for the 2023 World Cup.

Nilesh G, one of the fans who tried purchasing a ticket on the app, took to X to share his experience. He wrote:

"Ticket sale for matches other than India started at 8PM. It's 8:08 PM now - BookMyShow app is crashed. Cricket in India. Wondering what will happen when tickets for India's game will go up on sale.”

Another disappointed fan, Souvik Paul, added:

"Bookmyshow site crashed. Not working hahahahahah @JayShah @ICC @cricketworldcup @BCCI @bookmyshow so much for World Cup tickets. Pathetic."

Earlier, in an official statement, the ICC explained that they decided to go in for phased sale of tickets to “manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players”.

What are the next dates for ICC World Cup 2023 ticket sales?

The remaining schedule for sale of tickets for World Cup 2023, as released by ICC, is as follows.

August 30 - India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

August 31 - India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

September 1 - India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2 - India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3 - India matches at Ahmedabad

September 15 - Semi Finals and Final