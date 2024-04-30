Rohit Sharma's top 5 cameos in the IPL

Rohit Sharma, the former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, celebrates his 37th birthday on Tuesday (April 30).

Since the inception of Indian Premier League (IPL), Sharma has been part of six IPL winning campaigns. He played a key role in helping the Deccan Charges lift the 2009 title and led Mumbai to five championships (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020).

Through all these years, 'Hitman' has delivered sublime knocks and helped his team clinch key moments. Let's take a look at Sharma's top five cameos in the cash-rich league.

#5 32* off 13 vs KKR, IPL 2009

On May 16, 2009, the Adam Gilchrist-led Deccan Chargers met Kolkata Knight Riders at Centurion. Batting first, Brad Hodge (48) and David Hussey (43) helped Kolkata to post 160 on the board.

In response, Gilchrist (43) and Herschelle Gibbs (28) provided a good start to the Chargers. When Tirumalsetti Suman (31 off 24) was dismissed, they needed 45 off 22 balls. This is when Rohit Sharma arrived at the crease.

With 21 needed off the last over, Sharma hit two fours and as many sixes against Mashrafe Mortaza to secure a thrilling victory for the Chargers. This innings certainly put him at the forefront of young talents in the country.

#4 40* off 19 vs RR, IPL 2014

This IPL 2014 game in Ahmedabad saw Mumbai elect to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals. Michael Hussey (56) and Lendl Simmons (62) were impactful with their batting performances to provide a strong start to MI.

Thereafter, Sharma was sensational to slam 40* off 19 balls, with three fours and four sixes to pave the way for MI to post 178 on the board. In response, RR managed to score 153 and lost by 25 runs.

#3 52 off 30 vs RCB, IPL 2009

In the eighth game of the 2009 season, the Chargers clashed against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Although, Gilchrist (71) led the charge from the top, other batters like Herschelle Gibbs and VVS Laxman couldn't trouble the score much.

Nevertheless, Sharma played a blistering knock of 52 off 30 balls, laced with a four and five maximums. They went on to compile a total of 184 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Although, Virat Kohli (50) was the major contributor for RCB, the Chargers secured a 24-run victory.

#2 42 off 15 vs RCB, IPL 2015

Rohit Sharma delivered one of his finest cameos in the IPL history against RCB in April 2015. Batting first, Mumbai Indians were off to a flyer with Lendl Simmons (59) and Unmukt Chand (58).

Then, Sharma lit up M.Chinnaswamy, as he smoked 42 off 15 balls, hitting three sixes and four sixes. As a result, MI posted 209 on the board.

In reply, RCB finished on 191/7 and lost by 18 runs.

#1 50 of 26 vs CSK, IPL 2015 Final

This knock of 'Hitman' ranks at the top, as it came in an all-important IPL 2015 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Coming at No. 3, Rohit Sharma slammed 50 off 26, with six fours and two sixes to steer the team at express pace. He stitched a 119-run stand with Lendl Simmons (68). Then, Kieron Pollard (36) and Ambati Rayudu (36*) contributed as MI made 202/5 in 20 overs.

Thereafter, Dwayne Smith (57) played well, but CSK were restricted to 161/8 and lost by 41 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback