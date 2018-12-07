×
Sarfraz open to considering future as Pakistan Test captain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
110   //    07 Dec 2018, 22:11 IST
SarfrazAhmed - Cropped
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed admits he could contemplate giving up his role as Pakistan's Test captain if the team continue to underperform.

Pakistan were beaten by 123 runs by New Zealand on Friday in the final match of a three-Test series, handing the Black Caps a precious away triumph in Abu Dhabi, with Sarfraz's decision-making questioned as the contest got away from his side.

The skipper repeatedly opted against taking the new ball as his bowlers toiled on day four and Pakistan's gameplan looked far from clear when they batted on the final day, seemingly stuck somewhere between chasing the match and defending a draw.

Opposite number Kane Williamson was far more decisive as he declared in time for New Zealand to bowl their opponents out, with Sarfraz later conceding that he cannot make costly mistakes as captain.

"When things like this happen, you do start to think about [giving up the captaincy]," Sarfraz said. "But let's see what happens.

"The tour of South Africa [starting on December 26] is a tough one and if you start thinking like this before it then it is not helpful for anyone. If I make mistakes or it is because of me that the team is losing, I will definitely think about it.

"If there is someone better than me to do the Test captaincy, then he should."

And the Pakistan skipper turned down the opportunity to shift the blame onto head coach Mickey Arthur or batting coach Grant Flower after a dismal attempted chase.

"The head coach has his job, the batting coach has his, but it's the responsibility of the players as well," Sarfraz said. "Mentally, we have to be strong as a batting unit. The batting pair who play the new ball have to set the momentum because it's not easy to bat on the fifth day.

"Before the series, I had said that it's the responsibility of the batsmen.

"The batting coach does his job. He tells them the basic faults and helps them improve their technique. But if the batsman is in form then he has to carry that form."

Omnisport
NEWS
