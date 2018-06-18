Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka take charge despite Gabriel exploits

Shannon Gabriel added six wickets to his five in the first innings, but Sri Lanka closed on 334-8 to lead by 287 runs on day four.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 05:03 IST
52
Shannon Gabriel - cropped
West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel

West Indies quick Shannon Gabriel claimed his best match figures in a Test but Sri Lanka recovered from a poor start to move into a strong position after Dinesh Chandimal pleaded not guilty to ball tampering on day four.

Chandimal was charged for allegedly taking sweets out of his left pocket and putting them in his mouth before applying the artificial substance to the ball on Friday.

The tourists took to the field two hours later than scheduled in protest on Saturday, but went straight out into the middle on the penultimate day and recovered from 48-4 to close on 334-8 - leading by 287 as they attempt to level the three-match series in St Lucia.

Kusal Mendis top scored with a classy 87, while Niroshan Dickwella made a quick-fire 62 and Chandimal chipped in with 39 as his side showed great character to take the upper hand.

Chandimal faces a hearing at the end of the Test and has the backing of Cricket Sri Lanka following an incident which has overshadowed what has become an enthralling contest at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Gabriel took 5-59 in the first innings and the paceman was comfortably the pick of the Windies bowlers again with 6-57, but Sri Lanka batted superbly to set up an intriguing final day.

Sri Lanka looked in danger of suffering a series defeat with a day to spare when they lost three early wickets, a probing Gabriel snaring Kasun Rajitha leg before without scoring and Dhananjaya de Silva before Mahela Udawatte slapped a Kemar Roach delivery to Devendra Bishoo at short cover.

Mendis and Chandimal set about starting a rescue mission, the skipper showing his mettle in difficult circumstances to dig in as his partner played with freedom at the other end.

The elegant Mendis hit Roach into the leg side for two sixes in an entertaining knock and Chandimal rotated the strike before edging Roach (2-75) behind. 

Mendis missed out on a deserved century when he chopped on to a delivery from the excellent Gabriel, who also removed Dickwella - but not before he had struck seven boundaries in a rapid half-century - and Roshen Silva (48), but it was very much advantage Sri Lanka at stumps.

Penalised Sri Lanka show character amid ball controversy
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka collapse as Windies earn series lead
RELATED STORY
Dowrich frustrates Sri Lanka as tourists toil in Trinidad
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 5 talking points as West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka captain Chandimal charged with ball tampering
RELATED STORY
Probable XI as Rohit Sharma's men take on Sri Lanka 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test | 02:00 PM
SL 253/10 & 334/8 (89.0 ov)
WIN 300/10
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead Windies by 287 runs with 2 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Semi Final 2 | Today, 10:00 AM
Hampshire
Yorkshire
HAM VS YRK preview
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
WOR 306/6 (50.0 ov)
KNT 307/8 (49.4 ov)
Kent win by 2 wickets
WOR VS KNT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us