Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka wins toss and bats in 2nd ODI vs. South Africa

Associated Press
NEWS
News
91   //    01 Aug 2018, 15:35 IST
AP Image

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the second cricket one-day international at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, handed ODI caps to debutants fast bowler Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya.

South Africa fielded the same team that won the first match by five wickets at the same venue last Sunday.

___

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews (captain), Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Prabhath Jayasuriya.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kasigo Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI preview: can the hosts...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa thrashes Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
5 worst defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka 93-0 after 1st session in 2nd test vs South Africa
RELATED STORY
South Africa announce ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka wins series 2-0 after 199-run victory in 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us