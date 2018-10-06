Stats: India records biggest innings win ever
Barely a contest, you can say, as India blanked out West Indies to record its biggest Test win ever, at Rajkot, claiming a one-nil lead in the two-match series. After Prithvi Shaw's sparkling start, the trio of spinners made sure that a brittle West Indian batting did not have space to breathe, eventually crumbling to their biggest loss against India.
Here are the important numbers from the day's play:
1 - Kuldeep Yadav becomes the first left-arm leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in all three formats. He is also the third spinner, after Imran Tahir and Ajantha Mendis, to pick up a fifer in all three formats.
2 - Virat Kohli is now second on the list of most wins for India as captain in Tests at home:
21 - MS Dhoni
14 - Virat Kohli
13 - Mohammad Azharuddin
6 - Prithvi Shaw became the sixth Indian to receive the Man of the Match award in his debut game.
Here's the complete list
Pravin Amre, 1992
RP Singh, 2006
Ravi Ashwin, 2011
Shikhar Dhawan, 2013
Rohit Sharma, 2013
Prithvi Shaw, 2018
21 - The two teams hit 21 sixes in the game, the most hit in a Test match in India:
21 - India-Windies, Rajkot 2018
20 - India-Sri Lanka, Mumbai 2009
42 - Ravichandran Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh to become in the list of most 4-fors for India in Tests:
66 - Anil Kumble
42 - Ravichandran Ashwin
41 - Harbhajan Singh
40 - Kapil Dev
100 - This was India's 100th Test win at home, becoming the fourth team to achieve the feat.
272 - This was the biggest innings wins for India in Tests.
Inn & 272 runs v Windies, Rajkot, 2018
Inn & 262 runs v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018
Inn & 239 runs v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2007