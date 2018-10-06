×
Stats: India records biggest innings win ever

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
284   //    06 Oct 2018, 15:32 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

Barely a contest, you can say, as India blanked out West Indies to record its biggest Test win ever, at Rajkot, claiming a one-nil lead in the two-match series. After Prithvi Shaw's sparkling start, the trio of spinners made sure that a brittle West Indian batting did not have space to breathe, eventually crumbling to their biggest loss against India.

Here are the important numbers from the day's play:

1 - Kuldeep Yadav becomes the first left-arm leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in all three formats. He is also the third spinner, after Imran Tahir and Ajantha Mendis, to pick up a fifer in all three formats.

2 - Virat Kohli is now second on the list of most wins for India as captain in Tests at home:

21 - MS Dhoni

14 - Virat Kohli

13 - Mohammad Azharuddin

6 - Prithvi Shaw became the sixth Indian to receive the Man of the Match award in his debut game.

Here's the complete list

Pravin Amre, 1992

RP Singh, 2006

Ravi Ashwin, 2011

Shikhar Dhawan, 2013

Rohit Sharma, 2013

Prithvi Shaw, 2018

21 - The two teams hit 21 sixes in the game, the most hit in a Test match in India:

21 - India-Windies, Rajkot 2018

20 - India-Sri Lanka, Mumbai 2009

42 - Ravichandran Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh to become in the list of most 4-fors for India in Tests:

66 - Anil Kumble

42 - Ravichandran Ashwin

41 - Harbhajan Singh

40 - Kapil Dev

100 - This was India's 100th Test win at home, becoming the fourth team to achieve the feat.

272 - This was the biggest innings wins for India in Tests.

Inn & 272 runs v Windies, Rajkot, 2018

Inn & 262 runs v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018

Inn & 239 runs v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2007

India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
