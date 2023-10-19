[Watch] Sara Tendulkar claps cheerfully after Shubman Gill hits a four during IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash in Pune

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was spotted clapping cheerfully after Shubman Gill hit a boundary during the 2023 World Cup match on Thursday (October 19).

India and Bangladesh are playing today in the 17th match of the ongoing tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The incident occurred early in the second innings in the seventh over when Shubman Gill was on strike. Gill got off the mark in the second over with a boundary.

However, he could not get going after that and struggled for a couple of overs. Gill tried to break the shackles on the second ball of the 7th over by charging down the ground. He could not hit it in the desired direction as the ball took an outside edge and flew over the slip fielder to the boundary ropes. Gill's intent-filled effort entertained Sara Tendulkar in the stands, who clapped with a cheerful smile.

Shubman Gill perishes quickly after scoring his maiden World Cup half-century

Bangladesh batted first in the contest after winning the toss and reached a respectable total of 256/8 in 50 overs. Litton Das (66), Tanzid Hasan (51), Mahmudullah (46) and Mushfiqur Rahim (38) performed decently for them in the batting department.

Team India then got off to a good start yet again as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill began with a couple of boundaries. Rohit continued his good form in the tournament and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers around the park with exquisite strokes.

Shubman Gill took some time to get his eye in as he could not score freely in the middle of the first powerplay. He broke loose after a boundary against Hasan Mahmud in the 7th over. He then smashed two sixes against Nasum Ahmed in the 10th over to get into his hitting groove.

Rohit Sharma (48) perished in the 13th over, trying to hit a six against a short ball and missed out on a half-century. Gill (53 in 55 balls) went onto reach his maiden half-century before following Rohit to the pavilion in the 20th over.