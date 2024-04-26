West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The first game of the five-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Friday, April 06. The National Stadium in Karachi will be the venue for all five games.

After whitewashing 3-0 in the ODI series, West Indies Women will be eyeing to dominate in the upcoming T20I series as well. Skipper Hayley Matthews finished as the top-scorer (325) as well as the leading wicket-taker (6).

Windies played their last T20I against Australia Women in October 2023 and lost the three-match series by 2-1. Matthews will lead the side in the upcoming series as well with the likes of Shermaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, and Chinelle Henry in the side.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women will play their first T20I after a four-month break. They defeated New Zealand Women in the last T20I series by 2-1 in December 2024. However, Pakistan would be eager to avenge their ODI series setback and start the T20I series on a high note with the likes of Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sandhu in the team.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I, West Indies Women tour of Pakistan 2024

Date and Time: April 26, 2024, Friday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

West Indies Women have dominated with 14 victories out of 17 matches against Pakistan Women in their head-to-head encounters. They have won the last four out of the five games, including the most recent one in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Matches played: 17

West Indies Women won: 14

Pakistan Women won: 3

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The wicket at National Stadium in Karachi has been a balanced one. Both batting and bowling departments have received equal help from the surface. However, the team batting first has won eight out of 14 T20 matches played at this venue.

The average first innings score has been around 180-190 runs. So, the toss winner would opt to bat first.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Karachi is expected to hover around 28°C with 61% humidity, and a 23 km/h wind. The forecast for Friday evening anticipates clear skies with no chances of precipitaiton.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (C), Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Shermaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Rashada Williams (WK), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Natalia Parvez, Najiha Ali (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

West Indies Women have dominated Pakistan Women in the T20Is. They are expected to continue their dominance in the upcoming game as well.

Prediction: West Windes Women to win this contest.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback