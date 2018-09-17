Fortnite Update: 10 Million Dollars at Stake as Epic Games Announces Fortnite Fall Skirmish.

Fall Skirmish Announcement

Epic game's fortnite battle royale team announced on the 14th of September 2018 about the brand new and upcoming tournament series. The epic games team has labeled it as "FALL SKIRMISH SERIES," this is because the tournament series is being hosted during the autumn a.k.a fall season.

According to epic games' news section, "The new approach for Fall Skirmish will include both Competitive and Entertainment play formats. We’re looking to incorporate some of these new formats into our large-scale events in 2019. During Fall Skirmish, players will proudly represent themed teams and earn points based on their performances in both play formats. Each week will pose new challenges like white-knuckle ATK races, masterful golf outings, mini-games, and of course high skill competition every weekend."

The prize money that epic games has announced for this series is a whopping ten million dollars. Only a few games have matched this amount for their respective championships, but even those had crowdsourcing involved. Epic is undoubtedly deciding to put up a grand show for the viewers and also at the same time a perfect platform for the competitive players.

To view this series of games, one can log in to twitch and see epic games' fortnite channel casting all the tournament with live commentary.

The interaction of epic games' team with the wide player base is very mind-boggling as they have just finished conducting the 8 week tournament series worth eight million dollars a couple of weeks back, and they are already starting the next tournament series with such an even bigger prize pool, proving that the team really loves their community which can not be seen with most game devs.

An approximate of 500 hundred players were awarded during the summer skirmish, and it will only grow now proving that gaming can also be a way of living. This is very encouraging to all the gamers out there, and we should thank epic games for taking such a huge step to help us out.

Let us wait and see how these tournament series run, throughout till October 28th, 2018. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the Fall Skirmish.