How to pre-register for Street Fighter: Duel global release? Expected release dates, available platforms, and more

Street Fighter: Duel is the latest addition to the highly acclaimed Street Fighter franchise by CAPCOM. This mobile game breaks away from the conventional fighting game style that the series is famous for, and presents players with a new and unique role-playing (RPG) experience.

Within the title, individuals can assume control of the series’ iconic characters, including Ryu, Chun-Li, and more. They must strategically assemble a team of fighters and embark on a thrilling adventure in the game’s story mode.

The developers, i.e., CAPCOM and Crunchyroll, have opened up pre-registrations for the game only in the US / CA / UK / AU and selected EU regions. Interested users from these particular regions may follow the steps outlined below to complete the pre-registration:

Step 1: To begin the procedure, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, use this link to head directly to the page of the game.

Step 2: Next, tap the “Pre-register” button to proceed with the pre-registration process.

Step 3: A confirmation will appear on the screen and you will be pre-registered for the game’s release. Accordingly, you may patiently wait for its arrival in the coming weeks.

Street Fighter: Duel will soon be available for pre-order on App Store

Those users who own iOS devices will have to wait as the pre-order for the game hasn’t commenced yet. Nonetheless, they will start very soon. The developers stated the same on the game's official social media handle:

The developers have also disclosed that they will offer special rewards to players as they cross different tiers of pre-registration. These include 50K, 100K, 500K, 800K, and 1000K milestones. This incentivizes users to participate in the process and encourages a strong turnout for the game’s launch.

The bonus benefits that gamers may receive due to pre-registration could give them a significant advantage as they begin the game. Essentially, the rewards they will obtain will consist of in-game currency and other items.

Expected release dates and available platforms

The official announcement has confirmed that Street Fighter: Duel is expected to be released in February 2023. Now that the month has already started, users can anticipate the game’s launch in the imminent future.

This is good news for fans of the series, who have been eagerly waiting for this title’s release, considering that it has been available in China for the past few years.

In regards to platform accessibility, it has been announced that Street Fighter: Duel will be made available for both Android and iOS devices. Specifically, the game will be available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users.

You may stay tuned and follow the game on its social media handles to stay up-to-date regarding the latest news about the release.

