PUBG Lite PC news: Latest update of PUBG Lite arrived with a new gun, new BP box and more

PUBG Lite

Lightweight version of the popular battle royale game, known as PUBG Lite has been gaining a lot of attention from the developers. The initiative to bring the light version of PUBG game was to provide the PUBG Gamers a decent game experience on their low-end PC. With the constant improvement and regular updates, it seems like the developers are on the right track. Recently, the game got another update which added a new gun, different types of BP box and more. So, let us take a look at them in details.

New gun added

Mk47 Mutant

Finally Mk47 mutant made it to the light version of PUBG. It is an assault rifle which uses 7.62mm ammo and the gun is having two firing modes, Single shot and 2-round burst. Even though the magazine capacity for an assault rifle is less for this gun but with an extended magazine attachment, the capacity can be increased up to 30. Except for the stock slot, most of the Assult Rifle attachments can be added in the gun to make it better. Mk47 can be found on both Erangel and Miramar.

New BP box: Island Crate

A new type of BP box has been added in the game. It has been named as 'Island crate'. Even though it is quite similar to the Hero's crate but the main difference is, you can get better items with 300% increased chance.

Also read - 4 Reasons why you should starting playing PUBG Lite today?

New BP item: The Skull helmet

A new type of helmet skin, The Skull helmet has been added in the game. And, it can be acquired through BP! The skin will be applied to all the level of helmets upon purchasing it.

New System added

On the top left of the screen (Just below the ping) you'll be able to see the transfer rate of the data that is happening because of the game. You can turn it on/off from the game settings.

Also read - 5 Reasons why PUBG Mobile is successful in India

Other than these main changes, there have a lot of bug fixes and improvement changes. You can find the detailed changelog by clicking here