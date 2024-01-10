Starfield, Fable 4, & Oblivion Remastered: Exploring Xbox Developer Direct 2024 surprise feature possibilities

Following rumors of a Microsoft event focused on their first-party development studios being scheduled for early 2024, Xbox Developer Direct 2024 has finally been officially confirmed. In a recent X post, Xbox, as well as Bethesda, announced that they will be showcasing some of their most anticipated titles that are in development during the upcoming digital event.

The Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will be brief, focusing primarily on the first-party offering from Microsoft's flagship development studios, i.e., Bethesda, Obsidian, MachineGames, etc. However, there are also chances of some surprise reveals from Xbox, akin to something like last year's Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks.

There are a host of different games and projects that can show as a surprise reveal/ announcement during the event, such as the rumored Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered, new gameplay from Playground Games' Fable, an update on the next Forza Horizon game, or perhaps even the highly anticipated Shattered Space DLC for Starfield.

Here's a brief look at everything that has been rumored to be in development at Xbox and Bethesda Studios and might show up as a surprise reveal during the upcoming Xbox Developer's Direct 2024.

Bethesda Game Studios has been very coy about Starfield's planned expansion, Shattered Space. With the only official hint at the expansion being Bethesda's blog post that originally revealed the DLC's title, it's fair to assume the studio and publisher, Xbox, might feature a small snippet of Shattered Space during their upcoming dedicated first-party showcase.

Apart from Shattered Space, another previously revealed game that has since been on a hiatus in terms of marketing push is Playground Games' Fable, which also serves as a worthy candidate for getting a special feature during the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct 2024. Another major announcement that might come from Playground Games is for Forza Horizon 6.

However, it might be a bit too soon for a new Forza game, considering Forza Motorsport just released. Also, Forza Horizon 5 is yet to reach the end of its support, which somewhat negates the necessity of a new Forza Horizon game. However, we won't rule out a potential teaser or engine preview for the inevitable new Forza Horizon game during Xbox Developer Direct 2024.

Lastly, another massively rumored title that might grace Xbox's upcoming event as a surprise reveal is The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered. A current-gen port of Oblivion, allegedly built on Unreal Engine 5, is one of the things that's in development at Bethesda, according to rumors that surfaced last year on online forums.

Considering the current trend of remakes and remasters, a current-gen port of one of the most beloved Elder Scrolls titles won't be far from the realm of reality, and what better place to announce the remaster than the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct 2024? That being said, considering all the titles discussed here are yet to be officially confirmed for the upcoming Xbox event, fans should take this information with a grain of salt.

Xbox Developer Direct 2024 is scheduled to go live on January 18, 2024. You can watch the livestream on all official Xbox and Bethesda YouTube channels.