WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Final -Match 22- DC vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the final of the WPL on Sunday (March 26) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 21: Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), and Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits), Grace Harris (BAT) (UPW), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) (UPW) (6 Credits)

Captain: Deepti Sharma | Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I have seven players from this game in my team and will use my remaining two transfers and make an uncapped transfer too.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Sunday, March 26

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 0.

1) Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) [DC] (9 Credits) - IN

2) Grace Harris (BAT) [UPW] (8 Credits) - OUT | Meg Lanning (BAT) [DC] (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Jintimani Kalita (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

With only two transfers remaining, it's easier to decide who to bring in for this game. Grace Harris holds up an overseas slot, and I'm replacing her with another batter, Meg Lanning. Alice Capsey, who's also classified as a batter, is an intriguing option as well.

The other transfer is a toss-up between Marizanne Kapp and Hayley Matthews. Right now, I'm leaning towards the former for her exploits with the new ball. As for the uncapped transfer, it doesn't make sense to have it and not use it for the final. So, I'm bringing in Jintimani Kalita from Mumbai Indians.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - DC vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 22 - DC vs MI

Players playing in Match 22: Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) [DC] (9 Credits), Shikha Pandey (BOWL) [DC] (8 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) [DC] (9 Credits), Meg Lanning (BAT) [DC] (9.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Jintimani Kalita (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits)

With ten players to choose from, captaincy won't be an easy decision in this game. Right now, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur are the options I'm contemplating.

Other Players

Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) (UPW) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

