Manchester United bounced back from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 in a Premier League match at Old Trafford last Sunday, thus finishing third in the league table with 75 points from 38 matches and also qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Red Devils thus won their last four league matches to enable their manager Erik ten Hag to sign off with an impressive debut season, which also saw his side win the Carabao Cup.

Of course, they still have another chance to win a trophy should they be able to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final next Saturday. Whether that happens or not, Ten Hag can consider his first season at the club a success undoubtedly.

#1. Marcus Rashford and Casemiro have been the outstanding players for Manchester United this season

Marcus Rashford has had his best season yet in the United colours, scoring a very impressive 30 goals. Had he not been injured and missed a few matches as a result, his tally might have gone up further.

Rashford has switched between playing as a left winger and the No. 9 this season. He enjoys cutting in through the inside-left channel and also exhibited good opportunism inside the opposition penalty box.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has done everything to make his debut season at Old Trafford memorable. Not only has he lent solidity to United’s defense, but he has also scored important goals to earn points for his team. His ability to score goals with headers has been complemented very nicely with his tendency to play probing through passes to enable United hit through counter-attacks.

He has registered seven assists this season, which is quite high a number for a defensive midfielder. He, however, missed a few games through suspension after receiving a couple of red cards, which proved to be a bit costly for Manchester United.

#2. Midfielders have scored a lot of goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United’s midfielders have scored a lot of goals for them this season. While Casemiro has scored seven in 50 matches, Bruno Fernandes has 13 from 58. Moreover, Jadon Sancho has also chipped in with seven goals to play his part.

United’s counter-attacking style means that their forwards and wingers are always in with a chance to score goals. However, they have looked more lethal whenever Fernandes has stayed further up the pitch as the No. 10 and combined well with the wingers and the centre-forward.

Fernandes’ more advanced positioning has enabled United to play better in their last few matches. Had he done so throughout the season, United probably would have fared even better. However, the Portuguese playmaker had to play as a right winger or even as a holding midfielder at times, which affected United’s overall performance.

Poll : 0 votes