4 most expensive Premier League signings in the transfer window so far (July 2023)

The Premier League has arguably illustrated to be the best football league in Europe and beyond. Clubs in the league are known for splashing huge sums of money for the signing of players in the transfer market. Recently, the most expensive signing in the transfer window in Europe was made by a Premier League club.

While we could say that the current transfer market for players is inflated, this listicle will look at four of the most expensive Premier League signings in the transfer window so far (July 2023).

Without any further delay, let's look at them.

#4 Mason Mount - €64.2 million

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

When we talk about remarkable English attacking midfielders in the world, one of the names that could easily be mentioned is Mason Mount. His ability to deliver in front of goal is also exceptional.

During the latest negotiation with Chelsea's hierarchy, Mount and the club couldn't come to an agreement, seeing him leave his boyhood club for Manchester United. The Red Devils paid €64.2 million for his signing and he's expected to boost their midfield in the 2023-24 campaign.

#3 Dominik Szoboszlai - €70 million

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup Final

While there are only a few Hungarian attacking midfielders that have been able to put their name on the map in the footballing world, Szoboszlai has been able to break that jinx.

The youngster is an inventive midfielder and his proficiency to enhance the attack has been spectacular in contemporary times. His brilliance was evident as he registered 42 goal contributions in 91 appearances for RB Leipzig before he was signed by Liverpool for €70 million in July 2023.

#2 Kai Havertz - €75 million

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal FC: Premier League pre season

While numerous Chelsea supporters could argue that Kai Havertz flopped during his spell at Stamford Bridge, Mikel Arteta saw something special as he convinced Arsenal's hierarchy to sign the German forward for €75 million.

Havertz can be viewed as a forward that knows how to properly position himself in the opponent's penalty box. He registered 47 goal contributions in 139 games during his spell as a Chelsea forward.

#1 Declan Rice - €116.60 million

Premier League's most expensive signing

The English defensive midfielder is currently the most expensive signing in the transfer window after the Gunners secured his signature for a whopping €116.60 million.

Rice is commonly known for his outstanding ball-winning prowess as well as his ability to bring stability to the midfield. The former West Ham United defensive midfielder is also known for his passing proficiency. During his long spell at the London stadium, he registered 28 goal contributions in 245 games, and it will be fascinating to see if he lives up to his price tag.