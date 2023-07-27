Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th July 2023

The Arab Club Champions Cup features a massive fixture between two Asian footballing giants this week as Al Shabab lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in an important clash at the King Fahd Stadium on Friday.

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Preview

Al Shabab finished in fourth place in the Saudi Pro League standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side edged Debrecen to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Saudi Pro League last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Saudi Arabian outfit held Inter Milan to an admirable 1-1 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Shabab have a slight edge over Al Nassr and have won 11 out of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Nassr's 10 victories.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches in all competitions, Al Nassr are winless in their last four matches on their pre-season tour and have conceded a total of 10 goals in these games.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Al Shabab endured a poor end to their Saudi Pro League campaign, suffering a total of four defeats in their last five matches in the competition last season.

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al Nassr were outplayed by Benfica and Celta Vigo in the same week but have bounced back against PSG and Inter Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his mark on the team's pre-season tour and will look to step up in this match.

Al Shabab can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Al Nassr are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Shabab

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Shabab to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes