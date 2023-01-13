Cardiff City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

In a clash between two struggling teams, Cardiff City will host Wigan Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14). Both sides will look to arrest their downward spiral and return to winning ways.

With 28 points and seven wins in 26 games, the Bluebirds are 20th in the standings. They saw their streak of four unbeaten games snapped with a 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers. However, the Welsh side are winless in their last seven games.

Wigan, meanwhile, are four points worse off Cardiff at the bottom of the standings. They have lost their last four games and have conceded at least four in their last three.

Cardiff City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 previous clashes, Wigan have won 12 and lost seven.

In October last year, Cardiff beat Wigan 3-1 on the road for their first win in the fixture in five games.

Cardiff are looking to complete a league double over Wigan for the just the second time and first since the 2014-15 season.

Wigan have lost on just one of their last nine league visits to Cardiff, conceding five times.

No side has dropped more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than Wigan (17).

Cardiff are without a win in their last seven league games - only Blackpool (9) are on a longer winless run currently.

Wigan have not kept a clean sheet in their last 13 league games, the current longest run this season without a shutout.

Cardiff City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Both teams are on a poor run of form right now, going winless in their last few games. Wigan are at the bottom of the standings, but Cardiff haven't really covered themselves in glory.

Their FA Cup draw with Leeds United could give them motivation ahead of this clash, and they might as well beat Wigan, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-0 Wigan

Cardiff City vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cardiff

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

