Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United on high alert after €50M release clause is revealed in striker's contract - Reports

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all modified their transfer strategies after the revelation of RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko's bargain release clause. Sky Germany has reported that the Slovene striker could be available in the summer for just €50 million.

Sesko arrived in Leipzig from their sister club Salzburg for €24 million last summer. He had a prolific season at Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2022-23, netting 18 times and assisting four in 41 games.

Due to his 1.95 metre frame and the fact that he burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg, he has been favourably compared to Erling Haaland. However, he has found his game time extremely limited at Leipzig, mostly coming off the bench and being behind in the pecking order to Belgian star Lois Openda and Yussuf Poulsen. Still, he has managed to bag seven goals in 23 appearances this season.

Chelsea have been looking to bring in a striker for multiple transfer windows now. They have already been heavily linked with the likes of Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic this window.

Arsenal have also been on a form slump as of late, which could be attributed to their poor finishing and general lack of link-up play up top. Brentford's Ivan Toney and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke are at the top of their wishlist at the moment.

Manchester United have not found the instant impact that they had hoped for with star signing Rasmus Hojlund. With Anthony Martial also looking set to leave, they desperately need some depth in the forward positions.

All three clubs could be eyeing up a move for Sesko after learning of his release clause, and he would be a valuable addition to any of their squads.

Chelsea recall youngster Cesare Casadei from loan at Leicester City

In an unforeseen move, Chelsea have recalled youngster Cesare Casadei from loan at Leicester City.

Casadei, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for £13 million, was enjoying a great season at the King Power stadium. He had made 22 appearances, scoring thrice and assisting twice. However, Chelsea are heading into an important phase in their 2023-24 season.

They have a huge clash against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and an all-important second leg of the EFL Cup semifinal against Middlesbrough, in which they are trailing 2-1.

French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu also looks to be out for longer than anticipated. Thus, a combination of these factors made it a simple decision for Casadei to be recalled. He will now be competing for a midfield spot with Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.