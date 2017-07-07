Reports: Chelsea keen on signing former Manchester United star

Antonio Conte is keen on signing him up as a backup striker.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 07 Jul 2017, 21:03 IST

Revenge move?

What’s the story?

Antonio Conte is desperate to sign a striker this summer and is now set to make a move for former Manchester United striker, Javier Hernandez.

Mexican newspaper, Record reports that Chelsea are interested in making a move for Chicharito after Romelu Lukaku decided to join Manchester United.

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to let go of the striker this summer. To make things easier fo Chelsea, reports suggest that he has a £13 million release clause in his contract this summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Antonio Conte has informed Diego Costa that he is not a part of his plans for next season. The striker has been told to leave the club, and the hunt for a replacement was on.

Romelu Lukaku was his main target for Chelsea, but the striker has reportedly decided to join Manchester United. The Blues held several rounds of discussions but were reluctant to pay the fee demanded by Everton.

Back to the Premier League?

The heart of the matter

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is now a target for Chelsea. The Mexican is set to be sold by Bayer Leverkusen, and the Blues have jumped ahead of West Ham United in the race.

Chicharito was a Manchester United player for four years before Louis van Gaal sold him to Leverkusen. The striker is one of the best at running in behind the defenders, and Antonio Conte is keen on bringing him to Chelsea.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the Mexican this summer. The Hammers have held talks with the striker already and are ready to activate his release clause.

However, with Chelsea now interested in him, the striker has put the move to West Ham on hold. He wants to play in the Champions League and is willing to move to Stamford Bridge.

What’s next?

Chelsea are also in the run to sign Fernando Llorente but are now said to be more interested in Chicharito. The striker will not be their main man next season, as Antonio Conte wants to sign Alvaro Morata or Andrea Belotti.

Chelsea will now have to activate his release clause of £13 million as Leverkusen will not be willing to sell him for anything less than that.

Author’s take

Javier Hernandez can prove to be a great super-sub, just like he was at Manchester United. However, if Chelsea do not manage to sign another top striker, it will be challenging for them to retain the Premier League title.