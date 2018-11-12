×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Conte content to wait until June for coaching return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    12 Nov 2018, 21:27 IST
AntonioConte - cropped
Former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte insists he is happy to wait until June to get back into management despite speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

The 49-year-old has been out of a job since leaving Chelsea in July and has been the frontrunner to replace Julen Lopetegui in the Spanish capital.

Santiago Solari has completed a perfect audition for the job, however, winning his four games in temporary charge, and is expected to be given the position on a permanent basis.

That does not appear to bother Conte, though, who admits that he is in no rush to get back into management and is content to wait until the end of the current campaign before taking a role.

"Do I see myself in an important dugout soon? I see myself at home today," he told reporters.

"I'm recharging my batteries at the moment, watching a few games and following some of my colleagues.

"For the type of coach I am, I prefer to wait for June to find a new job."

When asked if he sees himself coaching in Serie A again, the former Juventus boss said: "Never say never. I'm Italian, I feel good here and I'd like to work, without excluding going abroad of course."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
4 Potential replacements for Lopetegui if Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Lippi: Conte could revive Real Madrid's fortunes
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Antonio Conte may have refused the Real...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid sack Lopetegui: Conte and the leading contenders
RELATED STORY
4 qualities Antonio Conte can bring to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
6 managers who rejected Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsene Wenger is the perfect manager to...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to follow Ronaldo to...
RELATED STORY
5 players who may have no future at Real Madrid if...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us