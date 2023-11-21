Eintracht Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 22nd 2023

Eintracht Women and Barcelona Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 22nd).

The hosts are coming into the game fresh off their 2-0 away victory over FC Nurnberg Women in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Laura Freigang and Lara Prasnikar scored in either half to help their side claim all three points.

Barcelona, meanwhile, comfortably trounced arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-0 at home in El Clasico. Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Hansen, Mariona Caldentey, Claudia Pina and Victoria Lopez all found the back of the net for the Catalans.

The Blaugrana will now turn their attention back to the continental competition as they continue their quest to defend their Champions League crown. Their last game saw them dispatch Benfica with a 5-0 away victory. Frankfurt saw off Rosengard with a 2-1 away victory in their last game in the competition.

The victories put both sides joint-top of Group A on three points, with Barcelona leading the way on goal difference.

Eintracht Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Frankfurt are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning seven games in this sequence.

Barcelona have won all 10 games they have played in all competitions this season, scoring 44 goals and conceding just two.

Eintracht's last five games at home in all competitions have produced over 3.5 goals.

Barcelona have led at halftime in nine of the 10 competitive games they have played this season.

Eintracht Women vs Barcelona Women

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the traditional sides in European women's club football and are four-time winners of this tournament (second only to Lyon). However, they have fallen off in the last decade and seen other teams usurp them in the hierarchy.

One of the clubs to have risen to the summit in the last few years is Barcelona. The Catalans are defending champions in the Champions League and are among the favorites to retain their title.

Jonatan Giráldez's side have started their title defense on a high note, with their thrashing of Benfica one of an ongoing five-game run to have seen them score at least five goals. We are backing the visitors to continue this trend with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Eintracht Women 0-5 Barcelona Women

Eintracht Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win both halves

Tip 5 - Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals