Erik ten Hag has set strict rules at Manchester United including phone ban and dress code for all players as details emerge

Since his arrival, manager Erik ten Hag has revolutionized the culture at Manchester United and he has done so by setting strict rules for all players to follow, as per reports.

The Dutch manager began his reign by focusing on the club's culture to stamp his authority. The results are now clear for everyone to see as United have won their last nine games on the trot.

Ten Hag has set clear rules for everyone and applies them without any prejudice or favoritism. Even former star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the squad after he refused to come on during United's league match against Tottenham.

Ronaldo later lashed out at the manager and the club in an explosive interview with Pierse Morgan, and as a result, he was released from his contract at Old Trafford.

This point was further emphasized when Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for a match against Wolves. Although he was in great form in the weeks prior to the game, the 25-year-old was late for a team meeting and was denied a starting berth as a result.

According to reports from The Daily Mail (via GOAL), the rules imposed by Ten Hag include wearing smart attire when attending events or traveling with the team. The rule was reportedly brought in because Ten Hag was unhappy with how his players dressed during their summer trip to Bangkok.

Ten Hag saw the players wandering around their hotel in "sliders and unmatching clothes," and did not appreciate the way that it reflected on Manchester United. He wants his players to look professional at all times and hence introduced this new policy.

Ten Hag has also taken a strong stance on mobile phone usage while on away trips, likely believing that it will help the players to stay focused and avoid distractions. Another rule that the manager has introduced is a strict schedule for meals at Manchester United's training ground in Carrington.

Ten Hag happy with team's performance after Manchester United secure incredible comeback win over Manchester City

Erik ten Hag expressed pride in his team's performance during their 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Despite City taking the lead early in the second half, United fought back and scored twice in four minutes, with Marcus Rashford's goal in the 82nd minute securing the win.

Speaking in the post-match interview (via The People's Person), Ten Hag stated:

“I think it was a better performance. First half, we played well, we were proactive, and we created good opportunities. The belief is back. But there is still a long way to go.”

