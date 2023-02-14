European giants slap massive €100m price tag on Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United target - Reports

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal may have to pay a record €100 million fee for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, who is reportedly available for sale due to the club's financial situation. This is according to Ben Jacobs in Fabrizio Romano's CaughtOffside column.

Much has been speculated about the 20-year-old's future at Camp Nou, but manager Xavi has declared that Fati is not for sale. However, as the club continue to deal with financial difficulties, cutting their wage bill down would be beneficial in the long term. This has seen Xavi Hernandez acknowledge the need to consider the financial implications of retaining Fati's services, rather than selling him to Arsenal, Liverpool, or Manchester United.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Jorge Mendes has told FC Barcelona that Ansu Fati may leave the club next summer, if he doesn't play more this season.

[🎖️] | Jorge Mendes has told FC Barcelona that Ansu Fati may leave the club next summer, if he doesn't play more this season. @Alfremartinezz [🎖️] 🚨🚨| Jorge Mendes has told FC Barcelona that Ansu Fati may leave the club next summer, if he doesn't play more this season.@Alfremartinezz [🎖️]

Barcelona will need to save €150-200 million in wages or bring in sizable income by the summer, and this will likely be the reason behind any potential departures. Fati may not be one of the highest-paid players at the club, but he is still on a generous salary and is a highly talented individual who could fetch a substantial transfer fee.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona would only try to sell Ansu Fati if the player asked to leave. Barcelona would only try to sell Ansu Fati if the player asked to leave.— @sport https://t.co/XVzgtBIdKH

According to Jacobs, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have reportedly begun speaking with the player's representatives, fueling speculation about his departure. There are reportedly other clubs interested in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati apart the aforementioned duo.

Ansu Fati has struggled, but remains a massive potential, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool placing him on their radars

If any of these teams were to acquire Fati, the transfer fee would be a club record, with estimates of up to €100m. This is a considerable amount of money, especially considering that Fati's recent performances have been affected by a series of knee injuries.

The 20-year-old has encountered a few difficulties but remains a player with tremendous potential. He has the skills to be an asset to any team, including his knack for scoring, dynamism, imaginativeness and versatility. It is clear that he has yet to reach his full potential and still has a lot to show.

Carrying the Barcelona No.10 shirt, which has been famously worn by players such as Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, is not an easy task and comes with a lot of pressure. Unfortunately, Fati has not been able to meet the expectations of many and has not been as prolific or dynamic as anticipated at Camp Nou.

At this point, his main goal is reportedly to secure regular playing time and to keep improving as a player. However, this might not happen under Xavi Hernandez. He may need to move to the Premier League, where clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United will be itching to get his services.

Poll : 0 votes