“Far better than Elanga”, “Nobody came close” – Manchester United fans thrilled after performance from 2 youngsters in Leeds friendly

Manchester United fans were thrilled with the performances of Kobbie Mainoo and Hannibal Mejbri as the Red Devils earned a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their pre-season friendly. The two youngsters played only the first 45 minutes of the match.

Noam Emeran scored the opener in the 67th minute, before Joe Hugill made it 2-0 in the 81st minute of the match. The game also saw Lisandro Martinez return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Argentine suffered a broken metatarsal injury against Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals last season.

Mason Mount also played his first match for the Red Devils, though it was a friendly.

While there were a few stars on display, it was young Mainoo and Hannibal who impressed fans the most. One fan lauded Mainoo, writing on Twitter:

"Nobody came close to mainoo in my book."

Another fan opined that Tunisian youngster Hannibal is better than Anthony Elanga. He wrote:

"Hannibal and I know he's not in the same position but he's far far far better than elanga."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Manchester United defeated Leeds United in their pre-season friendly:

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Who has impressed you the most so far? 🤔 Who has impressed you the most so far? 🤔 https://t.co/Obe4aBhL0X

Maru ; @Moegaraaa @UtdDistrict Hannibal and I know he's not in the same position but he's far far far better than elanga @UtdDistrict Hannibal and I know he's not in the same position but he's far far far better than elanga

Tomás Morren @studio_tomas @UtdDistrict Hannibal but Mainoo on the half turn is a joy too @UtdDistrict Hannibal but Mainoo on the half turn is a joy too

Ty Gittens @TyGittens1 @UtdDistrict Hannibal the standout player, Mount and Amad has also been good…Mainoo showed great maturity in the midfield @UtdDistrict Hannibal the standout player, Mount and Amad has also been good…Mainoo showed great maturity in the midfield

Manchester United vs. Leeds United: Kobbie Mainoo and Hannibal Mejbri's game by numbers

Midfielder Mainoo completed 26 of his passes with an 87% accuracy. He completed three dribbles and won five ground duels as well. Mainoo also made one interception and was fouled twice during the game. The 18-year-old English midfielder put on a shift in the first half.

The Tunisian Hannibal, meanwhile, completed 12 out of his 14 attempted passes, including one key pass. He managed one shot o target as well and won two ground duels during the 45 minutes that he was on the pitch.

Fans will look forward to seeing the two youngsters getting minutes in Manchester United's first team in the near future. Erik ten Hag is known for giving young players the room to grow. Whether Hannibal and Mainoo can further impress the Dutch manager during the pre-season remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes