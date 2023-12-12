Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023 

Legia Warsaw host AZ Alkmaar at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday (December 14) in their final UEFA Europa Conference League group-stage game.

The hosts have performed fairly well on the continental stage this season as they seek to reach the knockouts. Legia lost 2-1 to in-form Aston Villa in their last game. Ernest Muci's first-half strike sandwiched between goals from their Premier League opponents.

Legia are second in Group E with nine points and need a point to secure a playoff spot.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the competition this season but are also in playoff reckoning. They returned to winning ways last time out with a narrow 1-0 win over Zrinjski Mostar. Vangelis Pavlidis scored the winner just before the hour-mark.

The visitors are third in the group with six points. Victory on Thursday will see them advance to the playoffs.

Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Legia and AZ, who won their first clash 1-0 at home in October.

Legia have had 11 meetings against Dutch opposition in Europe, winning twice and losing seven.

Alkmaar have won their two competitive meetings against Polish opposition.

AZ are without a clean sheet in three games.

De Kaasboeren have the worst defensive record in the group, conceding 10 times.

Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Legia are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, winning one six games across competitions. They have won one of their last five home games, though.

AZ, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back winless outings. They are, however, without a win in four away games and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Legia 2-2 AZ

Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Legia's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of AZ's last four games.)