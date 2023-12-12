Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023 

Legia Warsaw host AZ Alkmaar at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday (December 14) in their final UEFA Europa Conference League group-stage game.
The hosts have performed fairly well on the continental stage this season as they seek to reach the knockouts. Legia lost 2-1 to in-form Aston Villa in their last game. Ernest Muci's first-half strike sandwiched between goals from their Premier League opponents.
Legia are second in Group E with nine points and need a point to secure a playoff spot.
Alkmaar, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the competition this season but are also in playoff reckoning. They returned to winning ways last time out with a narrow 1-0 win over Zrinjski Mostar. Vangelis Pavlidis scored the winner just before the hour-mark.
The visitors are third in the group with six points. Victory on Thursday will see them advance to the playoffs.
Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Legia and AZ, who won their first clash 1-0 at home in October.
- Legia have had 11 meetings against Dutch opposition in Europe, winning twice and losing seven.
- Alkmaar have won their two competitive meetings against Polish opposition.
- AZ are without a clean sheet in three games.
- De Kaasboeren have the worst defensive record in the group, conceding 10 times.
Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction
Legia are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, winning one six games across competitions. They have won one of their last five home games, though.
AZ, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back winless outings. They are, however, without a win in four away games and may have to settle for a point.
Prediction: Legia 2-2 AZ
Legia Warsaw vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Legia's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of AZ's last four games.)