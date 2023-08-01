Legia Warsaw vs Ordabasy Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Legia Warsaw host Ordabasy at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday (August 3) for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The tie is finely poised following a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week as Warsaw fought back from a two-goal deficit in an impressive comeback.

Vsevolod Sadovsky opened the scoring for Ordabasy in the 13th minute before Mamadou Mbodj doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half.

The Kazakh outfit were cruising towards a win and supposedly had one foot in the next round, but Warsaw clawed their way back into the tie.

Tomas Pekhart sparked the comeback in the 63rd minute to halve the deficit before Blaz Kramer scored the equaliser with four minutes remaining.

Ordabasy, though, cannot be counted out yet, as they've been in great form this year. With 42 points from 17 games, the Shymkent outfit are atop the Kazakhstan Premier League, having lost just once all season.

Meanwhile, Warsaw have also gotten their new campaign off to a good start. It began with the Polish SuperCup win over Rakow Czestochowa, whom they beat 6-5 on penalties, before starting their top-flight campaign with a 3-0 defeat of LKS Lodz.

Legia Warsaw vs Ordabasy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two sides.

Legia have played five games against Kazakh teams, wininng thrice and losing once.

The hosts are unbeaten in three games this season but have won only one of them in regulation time.

Legia player Tomas Pekhart has scored four goals in his last two games, including a hat-trick against LKS Lodz.

Ordabasy are unbeaten in six games across competitions

Legia Warsaw vs Ordabasy Prediction

Legia have looked dangerous from an attacking standpoint in their last few games, and their comeback in the first leg will have boosted their confidence.

Ordabasy, meanwhile, are a tough side to beat, too, but lack experience in Europe. Their Polish rivals could prevail at the end of another tense game.

Prediction: Legia 2-1 Ordabasy

Legia Warsaw vs Ordabasy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Legia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes