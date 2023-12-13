“After endless sessions in the lab, it’s time to come back” - Real Madrid superstar posts fitness update on social media following long-term absence

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni recently took to social media and uploaded a post, hinting at his return to the playing XI for Los Blancos.

The Frenchman picked up a foot injury during Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona in October. It was later revealed by the club that Tchouameni had sustained a stress fracture and would be out for two months.

Aurelien Tchouameni recently shared a fitness update with via a social media post. The defensive midfielder took to Instagram and uploaded a series of images, where he can be seen flexing his muscles and working out. He captioned the post:

"After endless sessions in THE LAB... It's time to come BACK," he also added a chemical and crown emoji.

The Frenchman's teammate Antonio Rudiger also commented on the post, writing:

"Generational."

Antonio Rudiger's comment on Instagram

Tchouameni joined the Santiago Bernabeu outfit from Monaco on a six-year deal in June 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €80 million. Since then, he has made 64 appearances for Los Blancos, recording one goal and four assists.

Real Madrid midfielder hails Carlo Ancelotti for support during tough period

Dani Ceballos, who scored Real Madrid's winning goal against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League on December 12 (Tuesday) has hailed Carlo Ancelotti for his unwavering support.

The Spanish midfielder scored an 89th minute winner as the La Liga giants preserved their perfect record in the Champions League group stage with a 3-2 win. After the match, he said that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has always supported him and been like a father figure. Ceballos said (via Managing Madrid):

“I’m still a Real Madrid because of him, he’s been key. He knows how tough it’s been for me and he always supported me. He told me that he was very happy for me because of the goal. His trust and confidence is crucial, he’s like a father figure for all of us,”

Ceballos joined Los Blancos from Real Betis in July 2017. He spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal (2019 to 2021) before returning to the Spanish capital.

Although Ceballos has never been able to break into the Real Madrid starting XI, he is a valuable member of the squad. In 129 appearances for Real Madrid, he has scored seven goals and provided 12 assists.