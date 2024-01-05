“Arsenal are a busy bunch of sods” - Pundit unleashes explosive rant at Gunners in front of club legend Martin Keown

Pundit Simon Jordan has hit out on Arsenal after reports that the club complained to the PGMOL over the rough treatment of star winger Bukayo Saka. Jordan lambasted the side's management, claiming that it was a sign of the poor culture at the club.

After Gunners legend Martin Keown suggested that Saka was fouled repeatedly because he was the side's most creative talent, Jordan hit back, saying (via talkSPORT):

“Statistically if you do the most dribbles, which is what he’s renowned for, then you’re gonna get the most challenges,” said Jordan.

“I’m surprised that you, as a former defender, think that. I don’t think they go over the top with Saka any more than they’ve gone over the top with other players."

Jordan went on to explain how the incident provided an insight into the club's culture, adding:

“Ultimately, I think Arsenal are a busy bunch of sods as a football club. Their manager goes on television and gets away with a ridiculous rant under a rule that says he didn’t criticise an individual – no he just criticised the entire refereeing fraternity.

“He used evidence about refereeing in Europe that was statistically and factually wrong. He got away with it. His club writes a letter doubling down on the ridiculousness of his behaviour and now they’re writing letters to the PGMOL whining about their player getting a bit of physicality."

This comes after a report from Mail Sport claiming that Mikel Arteta's side have had conversations with the refereeing association. Saka finished 2023 as Premier League's third-most fouled player (87), finishing behind Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (117) and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes (92).

Arsenal approach Everton over deal for star midfielder: Reports

Onana has been impressive for the Toffees.

Arsenal have shown interest in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. According to TEAMtalk, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Belgian and the side are keen to add to their midfield.

Onana has starred for Sean Dyche's side since arriving from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2022 for a reported fee of £33 million. He has made 16 appearances this season, impressing in defensive midfield for a Toffees side with the fifth-best defensive record in the league in terms of goals scored.

The Belgian has been linked to multiple clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United. Arsenal are keen on getting ahead of the race and getting a deal done in the summer. The report suggests that Everton's asking price could be between £70-90 million.