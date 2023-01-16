Arsenal defender William Saliba breaks silence on future amid talks of signing new contract

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has stated that is extremely happy at the Emirates while confirming that the club and he are in the middle of contract negotiations.

Saliba's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024. However, rumors of him signing a new contract have been making the rounds for a while now thanks to his immense performances at the back this season.

The Frenchman has now provided a potential update on his future with his current club and told the Evening Standard (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“I am so happy here at Arsenal. The club is speaking with my agent and me on new contract.”

He added:

“The only thing I can do is focus on my football, but I am really so happy here.”

Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, there were plenty of doubts about Saliba's future at the Emirates. The centre-back spent each of his first three seasons contracted to the Gunners out on loan in Ligue 1 with AS Saint-Etienne, OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille.

He impressed in each of those stints, which led to Arsenal choosing to keep him in the squad for this season. Saliba has responded to their decision in the best way possible, putting up one impressive display after the other.

The Frenchman has made 21 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring twice and assisting once. He has adapted to the Premier League brilliantly, averaging 1.4 tackles, 3.2 clearances and 3.7 successful duels per game in 17 matches.

William Saliba put in another superb display for Arsenal over the weekend

Arsenal picked up a vital 2-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 15) to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. Several players enjoyed solid outings across the board for the Gunners, with William Saliba impressing once again.

The central defender recorded five clearances as well as one interception, while winning two of his three aerial duels. Saliba's passing was also largely immaculate as he managed an accuracy of 91%, misplacing just three of his 33 attempts to find a teammate.

He was key to keeping Spurs talisman Harry Kane quiet for much of the contest, while also initiating some of his side's attacks with neat passing out from the back.

Saliba and Arsenal will face another stiff test next week when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on January 22. The Red Devils are notably the only team to have defeated the Gunners in the league this term.

