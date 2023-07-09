Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex Shakira turns heads as she parties at celeb hotspot Chiltern Firehouse in sleeveless bodysuit

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's former partner Shakira left fans awestruck as she attended celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse in a sleeveless bodysuit.

The Colombian pop star has been single since her split from Pique. She has moved to Miami along with children Milan and Sasha as well. While she has been linked with several celebrity names in terms of a romantic perspective, Shakira hasn't committed to anybody.

Gerard Pique, meanwhile, has been with his partner Clara Chia Martin. He got engaged to the 24-year-old as well. The Barcelona legend also paid a visit to Miami to spend some precious time with his children Milan and Sasha.

Shakira recently spoke about the start of her relationship with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique started dating back in 2010. They first met while shooting the famous Waka Waka song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup that took place in South Africa.

Pique was a part of the Spain team for the tournament. He won the competition with La Roja. Apart from his national side, Pique used to play for Barcelona at that point in time. Hence, he was a famous entity in his own right.

Pique's fame and fortune, coupled with the fact that the former defender was very young, planted seeds of doubt in the Colombian pop star's mind. She admitted to having doubts over a relationship with the player. She said (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time. Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

The pair, however, went on to stay together for over a decade. They also had two children together, Milan and Sasha.

Poll : 0 votes