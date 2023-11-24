"Can't catch a break", "Cursed" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as summer signing is reportedly ruled out for a month after picking up injury

Manchester United fans have been left stunned after Mason Mount was reportedly ruled out for a month due to a calf injury.

Mount has failed to justify his £55 million transfer fee since joining the Red Devils from Chelsea last summer. Donning the iconic No. 7 shirt, England International has provided just one assist in 12 appearances across competitions.

To make matters worse, the 24-year-old has struggled with his fitness, on top of his inconsistencies on the pitch. He has already missed six games due to injury and had been benched during Manchester United's previous five games.

According to @UtdDistrict (via @INSIDERUTD1), Mount has now picked up a calf injury to add to his woes and will be out for a month.

Fans voiced their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan posting:

"Cant catch a break can we....."

Another fan said:

"We are cursed"

This would be a massive blow for Manchester United as Mount is set to miss at least eight games across competitions, including six Premier League fixtures.

Erik ten Hag expresses confidence in his side ahead of Everton clash despite shaky start to the season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident of his side's fortunes in the coming weeks due to their good form on paper. The Red Devils have managed to grind out four wins from their past five games but have failed to have a convincing style of play.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 21 points from 12 games, seven points behind leader Manchester City. However, their league position doesn't portray the full story, as they have lost nine out of their 18 games this season and have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag has taken inspiration from his side's recent results. During the Everton pre-match press conference, he said (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"We go into a massive month, we are looking really forward and confident, in the Premier League, everyone is winning from everyone, there are no easy games for no one, every team will drop points, but the last five games, we won four and that gives us confidence in the next games."

The Red Devils face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, Nov. 26.