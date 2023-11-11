"Causing a lot of problems" - Former Manchester United player claims agents are pushing the club to sack Erik ten Hag

Paul Parker has stated that Manchester United players' agents are working behind the scenes to get Erik ten Hag sacked. He claimed that lots of agents are pushing to get the manager away with the possibility of Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over 25% of the club soon.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker claimed some agents want to have a manager of their own choice, so they are working on getting the Dutchman away. He said:

"I think that agents are causing a lot of problems and there are a lot of agents who would love one of their own managers to coach ManUtd. Especially now with the new ownership, a lot of agents are approaching ManUtd and trying to push for them to sack Erik ten Hag."

"It's cruel but that's how it is. What will happen is that the agent will get some of his players from the same staple as well to sign for ManUtd and then you have this circle of people who are not working for the club but to fill their pockets," he added.

On Friday, Alan Brazil stated on talkSPORT that Ten Hag would be sacked if they lost to Luton Town this weekend. However, he claimed that the club would hold until December 1 for financial reasons.

Piers Mogan has been taking shots at Manchester United manager

Piers Mogan has labeled Erik ten Hag a 'total fraud' after the defeat to Manchester City last month.

The British journalist, who shares a great relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, has been taking shots at the Manchester United manager since the Dutchman decided to bench the Portuguese star a year ago.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"As Manchester United get humiliated by City at home, a reminder that Erik Ten Hag drove out of the club and said he’d lose no sleep over it… and that the same has since scored 43 goals for club & country this year. The guy’s a total fraud."

Manchester United have not been at their best this season and are sitting 8th in the Premier League table with 18 points from 11 matches. They are at the rock bottom of their UEFA Champions League table with four points from as many matches.