Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate Three Kings Day in Dubai with inner circle including reputed Spanish journalist

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spent some time in their winter break celebrating Three Kings Day in Dubai. The couple were accompanied by members of their inner circle, including a reputed Spanish journalist who met the legendary forward while he was playing for Real Madrid.

According to The Daily Mail, among those who spent time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, fitness trainer Soraya Alvarez and her partner were there. She is said to be Rodriguez's trainer. Miguel Paixao, who is said to be Ronaldo's long-time close friend since his teenage years at Sporting, was also part of the group.

Reputed Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre and his wife Julia Salmean were both members of Ronaldo's circle, as they have reportedly been long-time friends with the power couple. Aguirre is a reporter for El Chiringuito, and he has notably gone to events with the Portuguese legend in the past.

According to Daily Mail, the group spent time together, as they had drinks at a rooftop bar.

Cristiano Ronaldo purchases Dubai mansion on Billionaire's Island

According to reports from Bloomberg (via Mirror), Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a lavish mega-mansion in Dubai. The property is located on Jumeirah Bay Island, which is popularly called Billionaire's Island.

The property, which will have cost Ronaldo tens of millions of pounds, is expected to be a place of retreat in the Middle East for his family. It is a mere two-hour flight away from the city of Riyadh, where he plays regularly for Saudi giants Al-Nassr.

The particular specifics of the mega-mansion are unknown at this time, but it is said to measure approximately 30,000 square meters, according to Daily Mail. The report also claimed that it includes six bedrooms and a large showroom for as many as seven cars. It also has lots of water around, with a swimming pool and access to the beach.

Notably, Ronaldo finished the year 2023 with the highest goal tally, racking up an impressive 54 goals for both club and country. Speaking to SSC Sports, he revealed (via Mirror):

"Very happy, was a good year for me, collective and individual too. I scored so many goals. I helped the team a lot at Al-Nassr and also with the national team, so I'm really proud."