Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reveals TV show she watches with her children to make them 'sit still'

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she watches the famous Colombian telenovela “Pasión de Gavilanes” with her daughters to calm them down.

Georgina Rodriguez recently shared an Instagram story where she was seen watching television with two of her children, Eva Maria and Alana Martina. The Spanish-Argentine model also revealed that the girls loved watching Pasión de Gavilanes, adding that she often resorted to the Colombian telenovela when she wanted some quiet in the house.

The caption of her story read:

“Recurring to Pasión de Gavilanes to make them sit still is beautiful.”

Eva Maria, who was born via surrogacy alongside twin brother Mateo Ronaldo in June 2017, is only four months older than November 2017-born Alana Martina. Alana is Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s first daughter, with the couple welcoming another baby girl, Bella Esmeralda, in April 2022.

It is quite interesting that the six-year-olds love a show that is enjoyed by millions of adults across the world. The Colombian show tells the story of the Reyes and Elizondo families after a sudden death changes their fate forever. The telenovela aired its first episode in October 2003 and ran until May 2022, covering 259 episodes.

Georgina Rodriguez sheds light on the time Cristiano Ronaldo refused to buy her an expensive bag

The star of Netflix special “Soy Georgina”, Georgina Rodriguez, leads a lavish lifestyle. The entrepreneur wears chic clothes, has the most exquisite pieces of jewelry, and has a plethora of designer handbags.

Rodriguez has a knack for collecting handbags, and she is not one to be content with the ones she already has. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, believes she already has too many, which is why the Portuguese superstar refused to buy her one despite her request.

In an interview with 'El Hormiguero', Rodriguez revealed:

“I asked for the same one [handbag] I have but bigger. He told me, 'I refuse. I'm not going to buy it for you'. I tell him, 'Well, I'll buy it myself.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Al-Nassr star’s girlfriend has around 150 handbags in her collection. Their combined valuation reportedly stands at around £1.2 million.

