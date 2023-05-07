"Don’t put everything in a rubbish bin" - Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea to avoid silly mistake on 24-year-old amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest

Chelsea legend Emmanuel Petit has urged the Blues to retain midfielder Mason Mount at the club amid reported transfer interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

He told BoyleSports (as quoted by Football.London):

"Chelsea should try their best to keep Mount. I know he’s been linked with some big clubs, but taking away this season, he has been remarkable and he’s grown up with the club."

Petit also told the west London outfit to disregard the England international's form this campaign and focus on how he has developed into a great midfielder. The former Arsenal midfielder added:

"He was developing into a brilliant midfield player, with goals and assists, and I think this year has been a transition year for Chelsea - so don’t put everything in a rubbish bin. He’s one of the last English players in the dressing room, too, which is very important for the fans. Chelsea should not make a stupid decision to sell Mount, he should stay at Chelsea."

Mount's existing contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next summer. Talks over an extension have been ongoing, but an agreement is yet to be reached (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is understood to be in the market for a midfielder this summer, with Mount on his radar (according to Football.London). The English midfielder has also attracted interest from Liverpool.

The Reds recently pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, a player who was heavily touted with a move to Anfield. Liverpool are now looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Mount has registered 24 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Overall, he has been a crucial player for Chelsea, contributing 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games. He has won the club's Player of the Season two years in a row.

"He is not fantastic" - Gabby Agbonlahor disagrees with Chelsea icon Emmanuel Petit over Arsenal and Liverpool target

While Petit is full of praise for Mount, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor seems to believe otherwise. The Englishman insists that the midfielder is sub-par and claimed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is a better player.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC):

“He has scored 27 goals in 129 appearances. He is not fantastic, is he? He is not. The stats show that he is not. He is an okay player, but he is not outstanding."

He added, stating that the Liverpool target has not done enough to earn a contract extension at Stamford Bridge:

"Look at Arsenal. Odegaard has got 14 goals this season. Mason Mount has scored 27 in 129 games. He is not adding enough to the team to warrant £200,000-a-week new contract. He is not doing enough to warrant a new contract.”

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table with 11 wins from 34 matches this term.

Poll : 0 votes