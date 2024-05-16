Erik ten Hag provides squad fitness update ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has commented on his squad's injury issues ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend. The Dutch manager admitted that he cannot provide a definitive answer on who will return to action on Sunday (May 19).

The Red Devils were without 10 first-team players for their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend. United have struggled with injuries, especially in the second half of the season.

Their 3-2 win over Newcastle United yesterday (May 15) saw Bruno Fernandes return to the starting XI, while Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford made appearances off the bench having recovered from respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have returned to training. However, Manchester United's injury list still includes Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Tyrell Malacia, who hasn't featured since his knee surgery last summer.

Speaking at a press conference, Ten Hag said (per the club's official website):

“I can't say in this moment [if anyone will return on Sunday] but we are working to bring players back. We have seen yesterday Licha Martinez [is back], he had a good session now as well. There were also others on the pitch like Rapha Varane, Victor Lindelof, they returned on the pitch. We have to see how far [off a return] they are on Sunday."

He added:

“Tomorrow we have off, Saturday we have training, and then we will see what we have.”

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 57 points, 11 adrift of the top four with a negative goal difference of -3.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says there's a 'fair chance' Harry Maguire will feature in FA Cup final

While he is likely unavailable for this Sunday's Premier League game, Harry Maguire could be involved in Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25, according to Ten Hag.

The England international has not featured since he picked up a muscle injury at the end of last month. However, Ten Hag has revealed that United are working on rehabilitating the center-half in time for the Cup final against Pep Guardiola's men. He said:

"For England, I can't say, it's not up to me. But for the cup final, we're working on [it]. I think Harry Maguire, I think it's a fair chance that he will be available. We plan [for] him."

However, Luke Shaw, who's been sidelined since February also due to a muscle injury, is unlikely to feature. Ten Hag revealed that the left-back has suffered a setback in his recovery. He added:

“Luke is more complicated. In this moment, let's say it's a less chance that he will make it. But there is still a very small, reduced chance. He had a setback, now we have to find out how far [from a return] he is."

Shaw has made just 15 appearances for United on all fronts this season while Maguire has featured 31 times across competitions, scoring four goals.