Ex-Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov makes his Premier League top 4 predictions

Ex-Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has provided his 2023-24 Premier League top four predictions, backing Arsenal to lift the title.

During a recent chat with UK-based betting website Betfair, Berbatov was asked to name the clubs who will finish in the top four. He replied:

"I want Aston Villa to finish in the top four. They deserve that. I think the top four will be Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool."

When queried about his top six predictions, the Bulgarian responded:

"If Chelsea produce a miracle then they can finish in the top six but yes, both Manchester United and Spurs will finish in the top six."

As of now, Liverpool are atop the league standings with 42 points from 19 outings. Arsenal are in second spot with 40 points, while Aston Villa are third with 39 points so far. Meanwhile, Manchester City are fourth and one point ahead of Tottenham with 37 points from 18 matches.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are seventh in the table with 31 points from 19 games. Chelsea are in 10th place with 25 points so far.

Manchester United earmark three offensive targets for January, says famed journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs asserted that Manchester United have identified three striking targets. He remarked:

"Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy are both under internal consideration but nothing yet is advanced. [Borussia] Dortmund and AC Milan are also tracking Guirassy, who has 17 Bundesliga goals. Werner's preference is not to move mid-season so that could be a non-starter anyway unless he changes his mind."

Naming Donyell Malen as the third transfer target, Jacobs concluded:

"From what I hear, Guirassy is also not pushing to leave right now but it wouldn't surprise me if 2-3 suitors try in January giving him and Stuttgart a decision to make. Dortmund's Donyell Malen, who spent his youth at Arsenal, is another name who has been scouted."

Jacobs also stated that the club could sell Anthony Martial next month:

"Martial could be sold, with it now clear that the other option is his contract will run down and he'll leave for free. The Saudi interest is genuine, but it's unclear if Martial is keen. There are also a few Turkish clubs considering making an approach. Lyon would love Martial back, and have tried before, but it's near impossible, especially with his wages and the French club fighting relegation."

The Red Devils, who have lost 13 of their 27 games this season, have struggled to shine in front of goal of late. While Rasmus Hojlund has hit six goals in 23 outings, Martial has netted twice in 19 matches so far.

Manchester United are next scheduled to face 16th-placed Nottingham Forest in a Premier League encounter this Saturday (December 30).