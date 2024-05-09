Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign player tipped to be a 'talent like Rodrigo and Vinicius Jr'

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have made further progress over a deal for Palmeiras attacker Estêvão Willian. Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said that Chelsea officials are reportedly excited to sign a talent like Willian.

Romano said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“Talks are progressing well between Chelsea and Palmeiras over a deal for Estêvão Willian. People working on the deal believe he can be a generational talent like Rodrigo and Vinicius Jr.”

Romano had earlier reported that Chelsea and Palmeiras are progressing on a deal, with the Blues having agreed personal terms with Willian. He had tweeted (via Chelsea Chronicle):

"Understand Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Willian Estevão on personal terms. Told initial bid still to be sent but it will be around €32m plus add-ons, as talks with Palmeiras will follow. Nothing done yet but #CFC remain clear favorites since January."

The 17-year-old Estevao has made 14 appearances for the Palmeiras senior side, registering three goals and one assist so far.

Chelsea have adopted an approach to sign young players under Todd Boehly's ownership

Since taking over the club in 2022, Todd Boehly has spent over £1 billion in bringing new players to Chelsea. Of the 34 players signed, only Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang are aged 27 or over, with only the English winger now remaining at the club.

Willian will join other young Brazilian attackers like Angelo Gabriel, Deivid Washington, Kendry Paez, and Andrey Santos at the club should he sign for Chelsea. The Blues also currently have veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva at the club, although he will leave at the end of the current season to join Fluminense FC.

As per Opta Stats on March 26, 2024, Chelsea's squad has an average age of 24 years and 280 days. With manager Mauricio Pochettino seemingly bringing together a young squad with players like Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez among others, Willian should also get his chance to prove his mettle at Stamford Bridge, if he joins the west London club.