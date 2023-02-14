"For f*ck sake" - Dimitar Berbatov provides angry response when asked about Manchester United's title chances

Legendary Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils can win the Premier League this season. The former Bulgaria international insists that the club are very much in the title race this term.

When asked in an interview with Betfred whether Manchester United are in contention for the league title, Berbatov said:

“For f**k sake of course they are because they’re in third position at the moment. I’m happy to see them in the position they’re in and where they’re moving to, but especially in the case of Manchester United and Tottenham, consistency is the main quality you need if you want to be a champion because the Premier League is a marathon, not a sprint."

The Manchester United legend added:

"You need to play consistently well and even when you’re not playing well on the day, you still need to figure out how to get the points. This is what all Premier League champions have done.

"It’s so interesting at the moment because you have Arsenal dropping points, Manchester City have been dropping points and Manchester United is crawling behind them and hoping to surprise everybody. In my opinion, it’s too early to say who will win the Premier League title this season.”

Arsenal and Manchester City have largely been the talk of the town this season, with the two clubs dominating the top two spots in the league table. However, the Gunners dropped points with a loss against Everton and a draw against Brentford in their past two games, while City lost 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur on 5 February.

Meanwhile, United are in third place, trailing behind the Cityzens with only a two-point gap to cover. The Red Devils certainly do have the potential to leapfrog their rivals given their standing in the league table.

"I’m excited" - Berbatov on whether Manchester United can win the Premier League under Erik ten Hag

In the same interview, Berbatov was asked whether Ten Hag would ever win a Premier League title at Old Trafford. The Bulgarian said:

“Imagine if it happened this season? I’m excited by what’s happening at the club because of how they’re developing, how they’re performing and how they’re getting better and better. At the moment they’re moving in the right direction and I’d love to see them win the Premier League title under Erik ten Hag this season because we’ve seen a lot of crazy things in the Premier League."

He added:

"If they don’t win it this year, then hopefully they will win it next season because if they keep improving the team, then why can’t it happen? In the next few years I want Manchester United to be where they deserve to be and that’s in first place!”

The Red Devils will next face Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League at the Nou Camp on Thursday, 16 February.

