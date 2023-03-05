Former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath has explained that getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo has been key to the Red Devils' revival this season.

Ronaldo rejoined the Old Trafford outfit in 2021, 12 years after he left them for Real Madrid. He picked up right where he left off, scoring 18 Premier League goals in his first season back at the club.

However, things quickly turned sour after the Portuguese icon found his playing time limited under new manager Erik ten Hag this term. Frustrated with his situation, he launched an attack on the Dutchman in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

This led to Manchester United terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent in November last year. The forward has since gone on to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a big-money deal.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils appear to be enjoying life without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. They have already won the EFL Cup and remain in contention to win the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, and even the Premier League.

McGrath has now admitted that parting ways with Ronaldo has been pivotal to the club's upturn in form this season. The former Manchester United defender pointed out how Ten Hag's team look more united without the 38-year-old in the dressing room. He wrote in his Sunday World column:

"The two key pieces in the United jigsaw for 2022/23 have been selling Cristiano Ronaldo and buying Casemiro.It is strange to write that getting rid of one of the greatest players there has ever been was a good thing for United. But all the evidence is that it was just that."

"Within weeks of Ronaldo departing, his Portuguese team-mate Bruno Fernandes said - 'We are playing like a team now.' That tells you all you needed to know about the Old Trafford dressing-room with the great man inside it."

How have Manchester United fared following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit?

Ten Hag won his first trophy as Manchester United manager, leading the club to EFL Cup glory last weekend. They beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley to lift the trophy.

The English giants have booked their place in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 of both the FA Cup and Europa League, respectively. Meanwhile, they sit third in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal with two games in hand.

Marcus Rashford is among the players who are relishing life after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit. He has scored 10 goals from as many league games since returning from the FIFA World Cup.

