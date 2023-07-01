Georgina Rodriguez sends adorable reaction as Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with kids during holiday

Georgina Rodriguez sent an adorable reaction as Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo of himself enjoying a holiday alongside his kids. Ronaldo has been cooling off after finishing his season with Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Ronaldo recently took to social media to post an image of himself alongside Mateo and Bella Esmeralda. Rodriguez commented with a love emoji under the post.

Georgina Rodriguez's comment under Cristiano Ronaldo's post

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been enjoying their vacation in the Italian island of Sardinia. Both of them posted several snaps of the holiday across social media. Manchester United's Diogo Dalot was recently spotted joining them as well.

Comedian recently made a joke about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been spotted together spending their vacation time on a yacht. Rodriguez has posted several photos of her in bathing suits and by the water.

Spanish comedian Dani Mateo recently made a hilarious claim about the model. The subject of his sarcastic comments was Rodriguez's flashy social media posts from the vacation. The comedian said (via La Sexta):

"But where does she put them? She's not wearing anything. She is a jewel in itself. Look how simple she is wearing earrings, rings and a ruby choker. She looks like the grandmother from the Titanic with so much stone."

Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo played his last game of the season for Portugal against Iceland. The Portuguese captain netted a last-ditch winner to seal a 1-0 win in what was his 200th appearance for the national team. He has since given the fans glimpses of his vacation on social media.

His partner Rodriguez, however, has arguably been the busier person on Instagram. She has been uploading images of their off time on a continuous basis so far. Rodriguez has almost 50 million followers on the platform.

