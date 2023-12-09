“Has anyone ever won manager of the month and lost their job in the same weekend?” - Gary Lineker aims dig at Manchester United boss Ten Hag

Manchester United faced a significant setback, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth. This loss came as a shock, especially following their recent 2-1 triumph over Chelsea, and Gary Lineker has aimed a dig at manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician had his strategies and tactics put to the test, but the Red Devils failed to rise to the occasion. The match began with a quick goal from Dominic Solanke, putting the Cherries ahead in just the fifth minute and setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Manchester United, despite their efforts, found themselves struggling to regain control. The situation worsened in the second half when Philip Billing found the net in the 68th minute, doubling the lead for the visitors.

The final blow came from Marcos Senesi, who added a third goal, sealing a decisive victory for the Cherries. This defeat marks a concerning trend for Ten Hag, who has now faced his second top-flight defeat in just three games. This is despite winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award in November.

This downturn in form has caught the attention of Gary Lineker, who has questioned the stability of Ten Hag's position. He took to Twitter (X) to state:

"Has anyone ever won manager of the month and lost their job in the same weekend?"

For Manchester United, this defeat raises serious questions about their consistency and ability to maintain form. The Red Devils, who looked to be on an upward trajectory after their victory against Chelsea, now find themselves in what could be a potential downturn.

Manchester United superstars Raphael Varane and Casemiro on the exit ramp

Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly considering the sale of Raphael Varane and Casemiro as part of a significant squad overhaul.

This decision comes as the Red Devils are grappling with the threat of Champions League elimination and an inconsistent performance in the Premier League.

Sources from The Independent (via Football Espana) have revealed that Ten Hag is open to offers for these key players. Varane, whose tenure at Manchester United has been marred by injuries, has found himself increasingly sidelined, even after regaining full fitness.

Casemiro, on the other hand, is currently out due to injury, but his form has notably dipped after an impressive debut season at Old Trafford.

This drop in performance, coupled with both players being over 30, has led to speculation about their future value in the European market. However, a transfer to the Saudi Pro League has emerged as a viable option.