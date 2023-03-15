"He is being disrespected" – Paul Parker claims Manchester United are 'less capable' when summer signing isn't on the pitch

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has insisted that Christian Eriksen is being disrespected due to a lack of outrage over his injury.

Eriksen, 31, has been sidelined with a serious ankle problem since late January, missing 12 matches across all competitions in the process.

Prior to his ankle issue, the 120-cap Denmark international formed a fine midfield trio alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. He netted two goals and laid out nine assists in 31 overall games this campaign.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker expressed his frustration with the Dane's ankle injury and claimed that he is being disregarded. He said:

"The blow of missing Eriksen has been bigger than expected. And the fact that no one is talking about it makes me feel that he is being disrespected. He is a very important player but no one notices it. He controls the pace of the game, he is the one to decide if Manchester United are going to attack or just relax on the ball."

Showering huge praise on Eriksen, Parker continued:

"I would say that United are less capable of controlling games when he is not there. Fred and [Marcel] Sabitzer are brilliant players but they don't have the same brain as he does. But of course, United have made some really good results without him and that might be the reason why no one is talking about him right now."

"But, I have to say that Eriksen would certainly make a good Manchester United team to a great Manchester United team."

Eriksen, who has a contract until June 2025 at Old Trafford, is likely to return from his injury in the final week of April, or in the worst case, in May.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag sheds light on Christian Eriksen's injury return date

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag stated that Christian Eriksen would return soon. He said:

"I think he will play [again in 2022/23]. Definitely. But I can't tell now an expectation, but I think his progress in the rehab has been alright. It is going according to the plan, so we will see him definitely. But not before the international break. He is [still part of the group]. But of course, his main focus is, in this moment, to get back to fitness as soon as possible because we need all the players."

The Red Devils are next scheduled to be in action against Real Betis in their UEFA Europa League last-16 away leg on Thursday (March 16).

