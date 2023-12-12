"He has been fortunate to still be there" - Former PL manager claims Erik ten Hag is lucky to still be the manager of Manchester United

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew believes Erik ten Hag is fortunate to still be Manchester United's manager.

Pardew also called out Ten Hag, saying the Dutchman needs to show more personality. United have been struggling this season and are sixth in the Premier League with 27 points from 16 matches.

Speaking about Ten Hag, Pardew told talkSPORT:

"Well, in my view, he has been fortunate to still be there with some of the performances they've had."

Pardew then added that Ten Hag's messages to the fans and the media have been a bit orchestrated. He added that Ten Hag should accept when the team perform poorly and vow to come back stronger. Pardew said:

"I also call him out a bit show a little bit more personality because I think he's playing the game a little bit in terms of being restricted."

Pardew continued:

"I think Man United fans wanna see a bit more personality from him. Like, 'Actually, we've been rubbish and we need to turn it on tonight. This is Bayern Munich, we gotta turn up'."

Manchester United have lost seven of their 16 league games, winning the other nine. They are also rock bottom of UEFA Champions League Group A with four points from five matches.

A defeat against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford later tonight (December 12) would end the team's run in Europe this season.

Ten Hag joined the club last summer and guided the team to a top-four finish in the Premier League. He also won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final, losing to rivals Manchester City in the summit clash.

However, United have been abysmal this season, resulting in questions being raised over Ten Hag's position as the coach.

Erik ten Hag's record as Manchester United manager

Since taking over in 2022, Erik ten Hag has been in charge of Manchester United for 85 matches, winning 53 games, losing 23, and drawing the other nine.

This season, the Red Devils have played 23 matches across competitions, winning 11, losing 11, and drawing one game. They have been knocked out of the EFL Cup already, after a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United in November.

Out of five UEFA Champions League matches this season, Manchester United have won one, drawn one, and have lost three. They need a miracle to advance to the Round of 16 in the competition, as they will have to beat Bayern at Old Trafford while hoping for a draw in the other game between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.