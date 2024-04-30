"He has got the same kind of thing that Klopp has" – Peter Schmeichel names manager Manchester United must target to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel has urged his former team to target ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag at the end of this campaign.

The Red Devils, who will finish outside of a top-four spot in the league this season, have struggled to perform at their expected level for quite a while. They have lost a total of 17 times in 47 overall outings so far this season, conceding 79 goals under Ten Hag's guidance.

Expand Tweet

Of late, Bayern Munich's Tuchel has allegedly been linked with the post at the Red Devils. And Schmeichel is huge fan of the German manager, telling beINSPORTS in a recent interaction (h/t Mirror):

"I like him. I have had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple of times. His football knowledge is fantastic. I think he has been a little bit unlucky with being at two big clubs at the wrong time of their history, at times when things were not working at every level."

Stating that Tuchel could have a Jurgen Klopp-like impact, he added:

"It's not that he didn't do well with Chelsea. I mean, he won the Champions League, didn't he? I just like him. There's something about him. He projects a sort of authority. You never compare people, but he has got the same kind of thing that Klopp has."

Sharing his thoughts on the Manchester United-linked boss, he said:

"If Manchester United were in the market for a manager, he should be somebody mentioned in that respect. He should be. He has that kind of pedigree. He has got, as I said, the authority, he has proven he can win, which I think is really important. He does come with a set system, this is how football has been played. Yeah, of course, he is a big club manager, isn't he? So is Klopp."

Expand Tweet

Is Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel a fine choice as Manchester United boss?

Thomas Tuchel, who began his coaching career in 2009 at FSV Mainz, has proved to be one of the best managers in Europe in the past decade or so. He has already managed clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

The 50-year-old relished a stellar time in England during his time with Chelsea. He helped the Blues lift three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League trophy, and guided them to 63 wins in 100 games.

Since moving to Bayern Munich in March 2023, the Manchester United-linked boss has lifted a Bundesliga title. He has helped his current club record 36 victories and 13 defeats in 56 overall matches so far.