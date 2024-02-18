"He looks like the real deal" - Gary Neville heaps praises on Manchester United star's showing in 2-1 win over Luton Town

Manchester United legend Gary Neville lauded Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund for his performance during the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday (February 18).

Erik ten Hag's men faced Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday in the Premier League. Rasmus Hojlund broke the deadlock in the first minute of the game, capitalizing on an error from Luton defender Amari'i Bell. The 21-year-old striker doubled his side's advantage just six minutes later, chesting home an off-target effort from Alejandro Garnacho.

Carlton Morris pulled one back for the hosts in the 14th minute, but United held on to the lead and secured a 2-1 win. After Hojlund scored the first goal, Gary Neville heaped praise on the Danish striker by claiming that he has picked up his goal-scoring form.

Neville said (via Centredevils):

"Hojlund is really banging them in now. He looks like the real deal."

With his brace against the Hatters, Hojlund became the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League games. He completed 27 out of 39 passes against Luton and took three shots in the game, all of which were on target.

Moreover, the former Atalanta striker won six duels and played four passes into the final third. This season, Hojlund has made 30 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, bagging 13 goals and two assists.

Manchester United might sell £86 million man in summer transfer window: Reports

According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United will be looking to sell Antony in the upcoming transfer window. Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £86 million.

Since his move, he has made 69 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. The winger has been dropped from the starting line-up in recent weeks given his disappointing performances.

Erik ten Hag has preferred to play Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho alongside Rasmus Hojlund in attack. This season, the Brazilian winger has made 25 appearances for Manchester United, where he has recorded only a single goal and one assist across all competitions.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the Red Devils have also started looking at replacements for the Brazilian winger, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise featuring prominently on the list.