“He makes it look easy” – Michael Owen hails Liverpool star as Reds beat Leicester City

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen lauded midfielder Curtis Jones for his display during the Reds' 3-0 Premier League win against Leicester City on Monday, May 15.

Jones scored a first half brace at the King Power Stadium, scoring the game's first goal in the 33rd minute before doubling Liverpool's lead three minutes later.

It was a great performance from the 22-year-old midfielder, who was struggling for game-time at the start of the season, and fans wanted the player to be sold. Speaking about Jones' first goal of the night, Owen told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“It was an absolute beauty. He makes it look easy. This is a very difficult technique (for Jones’ first goal). The ball is bouncing in front of him. Castagne actually played everybody onside. But that is a brilliant finish. Mo Salah, normally when you cross the ball you put it into areas, but I think he genuinely picked Curtis Jones out there. He saw him at the back post. Loads of space."

Owen added:

“When the ball bounces like that, lots of people go with the wrong technique. They try to hit it too hard or they try to strike it with the laces. You have to keep it down in that situation. He almost studs it into the far corner. Really difficult and he made it look really easy.”

Jones has scored three goals and provided one assist in 16 Premier League appearances this season. Apart from his brace, Jones completed 60 passes with a 91% accuracy rate against Leicester, including two key passes. He also played one successful long ball and won five ground duels.

Ian Wright's prediction about Liverpool's Curtis Jones is coming true

Arsenal legend Ian Wright predicted last month that Curtis Jones will make a big impact for Liverpool, even comparing him to Marvel villain Thanos. Wright told Ringer Podcast Network about the 22-year-old midfielder (via Anfield Watch):

"Curtis Jones. He's coming ladies and gents! Like he said when the Hulk got shot down, Thanos is coming. Curtis Jones is coming."

Wright's words seem to be coming true as the clash against Leicester marked his ninth successive start in a row. He bagged a brace and was the star of the show in his team's win.

After Jones' terrific display against the Foxes, Wright reacted on Twitter by referring to his previous comments.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have 65 points after 36 matches. They are fifth in the league table and trail Manchester United by a point, having played one game more than the Red Devils. Jurgen Klopp's team will next play Aston Villa at Anfield on May 20.

