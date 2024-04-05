"He's just too damn cold", "Give Cole Palmer a life contract" - Fans react as Palmer hat-trick inspires Chelsea to 4-3 win over Manchester United

Cole Palmer was once again the difference for Chelsea as they defeated Manchester United 4-3 in incredibly dramatic fashion at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. The Blues came from behind in their keenly-contested tie against their rivals, which earned them a first league win over the Red Devils in seven years.

Chelsea needed a response after failing to defeat 10-man Burnley in front of their fans at the weekend, and they got one in the most unforgettable manner. In a match that was the homecoming of former favourite Mason Mount, Palmer further proved his worth to the team.

A fast start was exactly what Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted from his team, and he got exactly that with two goals in the opening 18 minutes. Palmer scored his first of the game from the penalty spot after Conor Gallagher had earlier given them the lead.

Manchester United turned the game on its head with two goals in five minutes from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes. Garnacho scored another in the second half. Cole Palmer responded with two more goals, including one in the 101st minute, the latest winner in Premier League history.

Despite watching their side struggle for periods of the game, Chelsea fans were pleased with the performance of Palmer, who has been a shining light this season. They took to X to share their feelings on the England international after his first career hat-trick.

See some of their posts below:

"Hatrick for Cold Cole Palmer 💙🥶"

"90+11. COLE PALMER. HAT-TRICK.

#CHEMUN"

"4-3 Cole Palmer"

"He won the game 🤣, this boy 😭"

The 21-year-old created eight chances in addition to his goals, signifying the enormity of the role he played for Chelsea.

Cole Palmer boosts chances of Premier League award with stunning Manchester United performance

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for March just days ago. The youngster would have done his chances no harm after this hat-trick at Stamford Bridge to lead his side past Manchester United.

Palmer scored his first from the penalty spot and had the composure to score another from the penalty spot in the 100th minute. His third goal was a case of fortune favouring the brave as his effort was deflected past the goalkeeper.

With his hat-trick, the former Manchester City prodigy now moves to 16 goals and eight assists in only 25 league appearances for the Blues this season. He is now a firm favourite to win the Player of the Month award following a run of five goals in his last two games.

