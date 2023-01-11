"I can tell my children about this" - Al-Nassr assistant coach recounts interesting Cristiano Ronaldo tale from training

Al-Nassr assistant coach Stephane Jobard reckons new signing Cristiano Ronaldo has made a great first impression in training.

After parting ways with Manchester United in November, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth a reported €200 million per year.

Ronaldo's arrival has brought the world's focus to the Saudi Arabian league and Al-Nassr. After he fell down the pecking order and causing controversy behind the scenes with the Red Devils, many are eager to see how this move works out for both player the club.

The initial impressions have been very positive, according to Jobard. After spending a few training sessions with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Jobard found him humble and eager to get going on the pitch. He said:

"In training, Cristiano Ronaldo made a mistake, and I told him that it was only necessary to touch the ball. He pointed with his thumb up and said: 'Well, coach..' and I felt that this humble man wanted to perform on the field."

Recalling one particular incident, Jobard took pride in providing an assist for Ronaldo to score in training. He added:

"In training, I passed a ball to the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and he scored it, then I came to him and thanked him for scoring, and I can tell my children about this."

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia recently organised an exhibition game between the club's first team and youth team. The former emerged victorious 2-0, with Ronaldo scoring a goal.

The Portuguese star is expected to make his club debut when Al-Nassr take on Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly on January 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo auctioned one of his Ballon d'Or awards to raise money for charity

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards during his career. The winners are given a replica of the trophy, which is typically given to the club or placed in the player's trophy collection or museum.

However, in 2013, Ronaldo asked for the trophy to be donated to raise money for a charity. It went into an auction in London and was bought for €600,000 by Idan Ofer, Israel's richest man. The proceeds were given to the Make A Wish foundation, a charity that helps children suffering from serious illnesses.

Ronaldo isn't the first player to sell his Ballon d'Or award. Notably, Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano's awards were sold in 2021, with his 1957 trophy fetching £60,800 and his 1959 one selling for £54,400. The rare 'Super Ballon d'Or', held only by Di Stefano, saw a winning bid of £187,500.

