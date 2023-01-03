"I don't care what others say" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes bullish claim after officially signing for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al Nassr player on January 3 after signing a sensational deal with the Saudi Arabian club.

The transfer raised many eyebrows as many opined it signaled the forward's end at the elite level. The legend himself, however, is not worried about those opinions.

At the press conference during his unveiling, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said (h/t CristianoXtra):

"I don't care what people say about my move to Saudi, I'm happy here."

Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated on November 22 following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The interview involved criticism of the club's structure, Erik ten Hag, and club legends like Wayne Rooney.

The Portuguese ace played at the elite level of European football for close to two decades with clubs like Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He has now stepped out of the continent for the first time in his career.

Ronaldo will earn around €200 million per year at Al Nassr, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the sport. Anderson Talisca, Luiz Gustavo, and David Ospina are his most notable new teammates.

Portugal star suspected Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped against Switzerland

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal manager Fernando Santos raised eyebrows when he decided to drop Ronaldo in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. However, Bernardo Silva said he and other teammates expected that it could happen.

Speaking to Record, Silva said:

"Between us we talked and asked 'could it be, would it not be?', because the players talk. But we only found out about the team in the locker room when we arrived at the stadium, two hours before the game."

The Manchester City ace added:

"There are 26 players, too many for the coach to choose for each specific game. It never shocks me that he decides to go with one or the other. Right or wrong in the opinion of each one, the coach has the right to make the decisions he makes."

